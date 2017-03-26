5 podcasts for new listeners

Podcasts are the silent growing media you may have heard of.

Just like “there’s an app for that,” you’ll be sure to find a podcast for whatever subject peaks your interest.

1. This American Life

Let’s talk about life in America. Host Ira Glass brings you stories from life in America with a unique theme every week. An interesting episode #605 is an updated version of the 2011 version about kid logic.

This is one of the longest running podcasts which means the NPR, National Public Radio, team know a thing or two about podcasts.

Which leads us to number two…

2. Serial

Get serious about podcasts with host Sara Koenig. The creators of This American Life created Serial, a series that brings you one story week by week.

The first season brings you the case of Adnan Syed and a murder that he may or may not be involved. You be the judge of this story.

The first season is the best, start with the episode one and you’ll be hooked.

3. Hidden Brain

Do you ever wonder how your brain works?

This podcast hosted by Shankar Vedantam brings you just that. You can find stories on how the world works from human behavior, triggers, biases and the science behind it.

Is there such a thing as coincidences? Hidden Brain explores how the brain works around these seemingly unexplainable occurrences.

4. 2 Dope Queens

Ready for a laugh?

Comedian best friends Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams broadcast their live comedy shows with guests like Jon Stewart.

They talk about their lives in New York and the adventure they go through. There are no limits to what these gals and their guests will talk about.

5. The Quote of the Day Show with Sean Croxton

If you’re looking for something more inspirational and thought provoking, then host Sean Croxton is your guy.

He brings you a daily quote from some of the best speakers like the motivational Tony Robbins. This podcast will get you thinking about what your present and future have in store for you and how you can get there.

Bonus: S-Town

The team behind This American Life and Serial bring you S-Town. Host Brian Reed brings you an investigative series of a murder in an Alabama town and the connection between a wealthy family’s son.

You can preview the podcast before its release on March 28 of all episodes.

