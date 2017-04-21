A shared space for dreamers at annual AB540 Conference

For its second year, Fullerton College will be hosting a the AB540 Conference for its undocumented students on Friday, April 21 from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on campus.

“Immigrant contributions and the current political landscape” is set to be the keynote theme for this year’s conference, while informing and sharing similar experiences with the speakers and attendees.

With the restrictions that the Trump administration has been initiating, the conference will serve as a space where students can be educated about current legal matters both on and off campus.





Homero Magana, high school counselor, who has presented his work at both local and national conferences, including the White House in 2014, will be one of the featured speakers, with another speaker yet to be announced.

Topics discussed will include psychosocial stressors, activism, politics and support networks including how staff and faculty can support students’ rights during these changing political times.





Any questions about the conference can be sent to Sylvia Pimentel at SPimentel@fullcoll.edu.

Registration for the event is free and is open to the public.

