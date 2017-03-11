“Abel Alejandre’s: Committed to the Line” exhibit gives a new perspective on masculinity

The Fullerton College Art Department welcomed their newest artist in residence with the three week exhibition titled, “Abel Alejandre: Committed to the Line.”

Abel Alejandre is a self-trained printmaker and creates powerful images with linoleum or wooden blocks that he carves and uses to make prints.

He has practiced the art of printmaking for over 20 years. He also creates paintings and drawings on paper, canvas and wood with materials like oil paint, graphite and spray paint.

Alejandre was born in a rural region of Mexico called Tierra Caliente, and came to live in Los Angeles in 1975 when he was seven years old.

His work often explores concepts of masculinity and manhood, and draws from his own experiences with these concepts through the men in his life.

According to Alejandre, he has come across no definitive answers and seeks only to record and interpret his observations.

One of the most striking pieces that was on display was titled “Tale of Two Birds” and featured a carved wooden stamp called a woodblock, the image it created when stamped onto a muslin sheet with ink which was well received by attendees.

“I really liked the way he created texture in this piece by carving into the wood,” Brian Oldham, a recent graduate of Cal State Fullerton said.

Alejandre often uses images of roosters to symbolize manhood, masculinity, and machismo, and they are included in many of his pieces.

The “Committed To the Line” exhibit will run March 13-April 3 and is being held in the Fullerton College Art Gallery located in room 1004.

The gallery is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with evening hours being held on March 20-29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

There will also be an artist lecture on March 14 at 7 p.m. in the Wilshire Auditorium. Admission is free.

For more information about this exhibit and upcoming events, visit the Fullerton College Art Department’s website.

