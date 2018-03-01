Mark your calendars, the Cadena Cultural Center will be having its second annual African American cultural tour on Mar. 9, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This year the center has partnered with Fullerton College’s own senior ethnic studies professor, Gerald Padilla, who is leading the tours and giving students a more in depth understanding to the rich history of the cultural sites.

“Having the expertise of the ethnic studies professors will give students less of a passive experience and give a little bit more nuance to what they are seeing by having a docent-led tour,” said Vincent White, Coordinator at the Cadena Center.

The tour consist of visiting the California African American Museum, The Watts Towers and Watts Towers Art Center.

Unlike the art pieces on display in the museum and art center, the Watts Towers are an outside art structure created by artist Simon Rodia. It consist of 17 concrete sculptures, with one reaching up to at least 98 feet high.

The Watts Towers are painted with vibrant colors and decorated with stained glass, ceramic tile pieces and much more. Renovations for the towers upkeep are currently in place, so students cannot go in the towers but are still able to walk the perimeter.

“The Watts towers have become a beloved fixture of the African American community in Los Angeles,” White added.

These tours encourage students to explore and get outside of the Fullerton area to create a new perspective on culture and be informed in not only African American history, but some of the unknown diverse history of Los Angeles as well.

Students who are interested in joining must submit a cash deposit of $5.00 to RSVP, which will be refunded upon attending.

Transportation and a movie on route to the tour will be provided for free by the Cadena Cultural Center.

For more information on this tour or any upcoming cultural tours, contact the Cadena Cultural Center Room 212 or call (714) 992-7086.

0 Shares









