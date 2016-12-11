After a 33 year-long dry spell, Hornets are 2016 CCCAA Champions!

Fullerton College Hornets won the California Community College Athletic Association Championship 29-27 against the American River College Beavers Saturday, Dec. 10 in Nathan Shapell Stadium at Yorba Linda High School.
This championship win marks their first since gaining the title back in 1983 against Taft College under Head Coach Hal Sherbeck.
The hard fought championship game started off a little slow with two straight field goals by the Beavers kicker Max O’Rourke.
In the first quarter, O’Rourke hit a low 41-yard field goal, his longest of the season. O’Rourke put up another three points on the scoreboard with a 35-yard field goal in the second.
Hornets answered back and took charge with a 30-yard pass to Jerome Gross for Fullerton’s first touchdown of the night. Gross ended the night as one of the Hornets’ game leaders with a total of 44 receiving yards.
Kicker Jonathan Aguilar sealed the deal with his kick attempt putting Fullerton in the lead.
Beaver Quarterback Griffin Dahn ended the half on a good note with a solid 62-yard pass to Arthur Jackson for American River’s first touchdown.
Both teams put themselves up to the test for an intense second half.
The Hornets ultimately gained a foothold in the third with a 25-yard interception return by Javon Burriss for a touchdown. Hulett’s pass to Hoy finished the possession with a two-point conversion. Later in the third Anthony Wood scored another Hornet touchdown with a 30-yard rush to the end zone.
American River did not go down without a fight with their last second touchdown by Quarterback Griffin Dahn to end the third quarter.
The Beavers showcased their best defense in the fourth quarter pushing back the Hornets and managed to put themselves behind the Hornets just by two with a 35-yard pass from Dahn to Jabarri Johnson.
Beaver Quarterback Dahn kept the Hornet defense on their feet with every progression of first downs he threw.
The game was turned upside down as Hornet Taj Jones intercepted Griffin Dahn’s long pass.
Taj Jones’ game saving catch terminated the Beavers’ momentum as the Hornets took their last possession, letting the clock run with 1:15 left and winning the game 29-27.
The game’s most valuable player went to Fullerton College Quarterback Jordan Hoy, finishing with 174 passing yards and one touchdown.
Along with Hoy, the Hornets’ game leaders in running yards and receiving yards were Anthony Wood with 84 and Jerome Gross with 44, respectively.
Griffin Dahn, Quarterback for American River College, grabbed the spot for Offensive MVP and Fullerton College Defensive Linebacker Tyler Stepney was named Defensive MVP.
Leave a Reply