An evening of art in Downtown Fullerton

Local artists are able to present their creations and bring the community together through the love of art.

With over 20 galleries and venues to choose from, art enthusiasts can freely walk the streets of downtown and experience the numerous art exhibits, free art activities and live music.

The Art Walk map lists the first stop of the evening as Fullerton Museum Center. In addition to the beer and wine garden, blues and jazz music could be heard throughout the venue. Finger-style guitarist Jeff Greenman headlined the night’s Open Mic event.

Greenman began his study of music at Berklee College of Music and made his way to the University of New Mexico where he studied guitar and Russian Studies. He now resides in Los Angeles and enjoys performing his music for crowds of any size.

“Although some nights have a smaller turnout than others, I’m grateful to have the opportunity to perform and have my music be heard and enjoyed,” Greenman said.

After experiencing the sounds of music, participants could make their way to retailer Share & Do Good. Fresh lemon water and snacks were offered to participants before walking through their eclectic exhibit. From oil paints to handmade jewelry, most of the artwork was available for sale starting as low as $10.

Visitors could then make their way down the block to The Night Owl to grab coffee and bask in a darker theme of sculptures and paintings.

Relaxing vibes make guests tranquil whether they glance at pieces or participate in everyday activities.

“I can appreciate the artists who provide beauty and fascination to the city,” said Fullerton resident Mark Perez, “I hope to make it to a couple of exhibits within the next month or so.”

If you were unable to attend February’s Art Walk, be sure to join next month when more venues and exhibits are open to explore on March 3 at 6 p.m. where the Downtown Fullerton Art Walk will celebrate their seventh year of art and music.

