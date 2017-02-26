And the Oscar goes to…

As The Oscars approach, expectations are high as a vast majority of skill and talent surround the annual award show.

Around campus there were three top nominees that seem to be favored most: “La La Land”, “Hidden Figures” and ”Manchester By the Sea”.

It should be no surprise that a majority of students choose “La La Land” as their go to movie for best actress, actor and movie as it has 12 nominations. The realistic story about chasing dreams and sacrificing important relationships to reach those dreams struck a core in many students.

“Emma Stone is my girl crush, so naturally I had to go see this movie,” Ariel Gonzalez said, a second-year student at Fullerton College,”I definitely think she will win!”

Ryan Gosling also got praised for his performance in the film.

“Oh my, don’t get me started on Ryan Gosling! I had no idea he had talent like that. I was completely shocked.” Destiny Galvan said, “With all the hard work he put into this film, I absolutely believe he will win Best Actor this year.”

“Hidden Figures” only sits with three nominations for this year’s Academy Awards, but has had an impact to many female students on campus.

This film takes the era of the 1960’s rocket launch through a different perspective; it was up to a group of African-American women to overcome racism and sexism in a white man’s world to perform an important launch for NASA.

The stellar cast of Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae has gained a following and much support for their nominations for best movie, actress and adapted screenplay.

“I am a math major, and you don’t see a lot of women majoring in these programs, so to see the women in this film accomplish so much for “a man’s role” was inspiring.” Kayla Amos explained.

“Manchester by the Sea” was another highlighted film, but mostly for Casey Affleck, who is nominated for best actor. The movie centers on Affleck’s role as an uncle trying to care for his nephew who was left without a father, all while learning how to cope with grief himself.

“Casey Affleck has had a great year so far, it would be great to see him win this category!” Ray Aptos said for his pick for best actor, “Although, I don’t think anything could top last year’s winner! Go, Leo!”

This year Oscars is going to be a great show with tight results that can be anyone’s win.

Tune in this Sunday, Feb. 26 on ABC at 5:30 p.m.

0 Shares









