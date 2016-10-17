Andy Dick is headlining the Fullerton Cares Comedy Show for Autism on Oct. 19.

Over the past five years, Fullerton Cares has raised over $95,000 to support local autism programs and charities by hosting engaging events within the community.

As part of this ongoing effort, Fullerton Cares will host their annual Comedy Show for Autism with headlining comedian Andy Dick.

The benefit comedy show will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Fullerton Ballroom in Downtown Fullerton.

Guests 21 and over are welcome to attend the event with acts including top Los Angeles burlesque group, Les Dolls, and musical guest, DJ CRASH.

Also in attendance will be comedians Greg Santos, Jessica Michelle Singleton, Gareth Reynolds and hosted by headlining comic, Sam Tripoli.

“I have cousins who have autism and I think it is something that affects all of us” Tripoli said.

Before the real festivities begin, get the party started at Bourbon Street Bar & Grill starting at 5 p.m. Food and drinks from local brands such as Heroes, Bootleggers and Left Coast will be available. The comedy show will then take place from 7-10 p.m.

General admission, VIP tables and front row seat tickets from $27-$350 can be purchased online on the Eventbrite website.

Similar to last year’s Comedy Show for Autism, which raised $25,000 and included 500 attendees, Fullerton Cares anticipates a successful show.

“I am proud that we have the ability to make a difference and spread autism awareness in our community,” Summer Dabbs, the Director at Fullerton Cares said.

Visit Fullerton Cares to donate to the cause, discover upcoming events and learn about the inspiration behind the foundation.