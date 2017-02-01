Another groping on FC campus to start off the Spring semester

Fullerton College Campus Safety and Fullerton Police Department are currently investigating reports of sexual assault towards two Fullerton College students.

The two incidents are said to have occurred around 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 “on the walkway that runs east-west between the 1100 and 1300 buildings and the 100 and 300 buildings,” according to the timely warning sent out by FC Campus Safety.

The report revealed the suspect’s description as “five-feet, seven-inches-tall, 160 pounds, with black hair, a cropped beard and possibly Asian in his mid-twenties.”

At the time of the events, the male was wearing a plaid shirt and light blue jeans and was “last seen leaving campus and running toward Lemon Street.”

Similar instances of sexual assault have occurred on campus during the Fall semester.

On Feb. 6, 2015, Kevin Martinez, 22, was arrested by the Fullerton Police Department on charges of sexual battery for allegedly groping a female Fullerton College student.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact the Fullerton College Campus Safety Department at (714) 992-7777 or (714) 992-7080 ext. 0.

