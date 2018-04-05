Art Walk features FC alum Rene Cardona

Local artist Rene Cardona will be showcasing his paintings at the historic Fox Theatre on Friday, April 6 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Admission is free to check out the local art scene and meet the featured artist along with others who are interested in the future of the Fox Theatre.

The theatre has its original interior design which dates back to the 1980s, so it is different than the modern designs seen today.

Entertainment and refreshments will also be provided at the event.

With good news looming, the Fox Theatre will be reopening sometime in the near future so there will be an opportunity to learn more about those plans in detail from a representative during the event.

The renovation is underway so there is much to look forward to with a mixture of rustic classical design and new modern art technology.

The hope is that Downtown Fullerton will be enriched through this renovation and there will be plenty more art shows in the future.

There will also be concerts, independent films, plays and many more special events hosted at the theater.

