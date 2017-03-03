As one door closes, another one opens for Hornet baseball

In the bottom of the first inning, John Zanze had a run batted in (RBI), which led Chase Kerr to advance to second base, resulting in Thomas Delgadillo scoring. Delgadillo had one run and two hits in the game overall.

Santa Barbara’s Zack Stockton, scored at the top of the second after Vaq’s Andrew Schatz had one RBI to tie the game 1-1.

“We need to improve mostly with the consistency of the offense, we had a few games where we had some blowouts,” sophomore outfeilder John Zanze said about the improvements.

The Vaqueros freshman outfielder Reinhard Lautz then scored after outfielder Tyler Rosen, had an RBI in the top of the seventh inning to extend their lead 2-1.

In the top of the eighth tensions rose as Santa Barbara went on to score on an error, bringing Vaq’s Wesley Ghan-Gibson in from second base which advanced the score 3-1.

“It was a tough one, Wisner came out and pitched really well, but we just didn’t get the offense we needed. So we didn’t get the win,” Zanze said about the loss.

The Hornets play in the most difficult conference in the country and went (10-6) in preseason.

“We had a real tough preseason schedule because we have to test our kids… our conference is the best conference in America,” said head coach Nick Viscardo.

This upcoming season consists of a fresh team including three new starting pitchers. Viscardo concludes that his pitching staff will be at its strongest point because of it.

Despite the team being mostly made up of first year students, that has not held individual players back from being scouted by both 4-year universities and the major leagues.

“We got a lot of young kids, freshman, but they’re starting to get it. Basically our club is quite new,” said Viscardo.

Sophomore outfeilder Joey Parente who was All-American last year and all conference, missed this Tuesday’s game due to an injury. “Joey is a catalyst for us, he generates our offense, hopefully we can get him back in, but if not, you just have to move on” said Viscardo.

As a team, Viscardo expressed that the team will always have high expectations as in having the mindset of playing well and winning every game.

Viscardo went on to say that he expects his team to play with class because they represent Fullerton and for the overall respect of the game.

Catch the Hornets play in their season opener on Tuesday March 7th at Fullerton College against the Irvine Valley Lasers at 2:00 p.m.

0 Shares









