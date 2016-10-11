Associated students announce A.S. fee to increase

This week’s Fullerton College Associated Student Senate meeting included announcements for the A.S. rate to increase, urgency from the senate committee to have student senators join CDS committees and upcoming campus events.

During the meeting vice-president of finance, Kassandra Flores, announced that a motion has been approved to increase the A.S. fee from $8.50 to $15.00 per semester.

Flores announced that the increase will hopefully take place in time for spring 2017 semester. While, A.S. president Nikolaus Diehr said that the increase will not occur until fall 2018 at the latest.

Flores also announced that those who purchase A.S. will receive 50 pre-loaded pages per student print accounts.

The next meeting for the finance committee will take place this Friday.

“If you see any foreseeable problems, please let me know right now,” asked Flores as she finalized her portion of the senate meeting.

“The method behind approving the $15, is we have a task force looking into having more businesses on board [for A.S.],” Diehr added.

Diehr also announced that more senate members need to join student senate committees as well as campus, district, and state committees.

Inter-club council president Jameson Hohbein announced that a total of 13 percent of the senate committee are currently signed up for either student senate committees or CDS committees.

Senate members have by next week to get signed up to a committee of their choice.

Members that are not signed up by next week will be dismissed from the student senate.

“You need to go to meetings and see how you can help out.13 percent attendance is going to change,” added Diehr, “ We will be keeping track of that.”

Two student senate members agreed to join committees during the announcement.

During the meeting a new student senate, Deanna Perez, was sworn in.

Public comments made during the beginning of the meeting included calendar announcements such as the Chris Lamm lecture on October 21 at 7 p.m. in room 1111; Substance Abuse Awareness Day is being held on campus on October 26; the Great American Smoke-out is taking place on campus on November 17 at 10 a.m.; World Aids Day will be taking place on December 1 in front of the Fullerton College Library.

FC senator of the month Troy Plummer announced that the Great Shake-out will take place campus-wide next Thursday October 21 at 10:30 a.m.

“If you don’t like shaking and ducking stay off campus during that time,” Plummer joked.

Interim vice-president of activities Leyah Mukasa-Wilson reminded student senate members of FC’s football Homecoming taking place on the Quad this Thursday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.