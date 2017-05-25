Ball is Life

Raised in the heart of Yucca Valley California, Ian Fox has had the sport of basketball on his mind since day one. Playing from the age of two he saw the sport as something special, but playing in such a small town had a disadvantage, and a big one if that. Competition was limited and being scouted was scarce.

After the fifth grade, his love of the game gave him the ambition to move where the competition is more fierce. Fox attended Redondo Union High School where he played basketball all four years. Fox and his team won the state Championship his junior year but fell short in the finals his senior year.

Fox continued his education and basketball career with a full ride scholarship to Idaho State where he played only one year but found his way to Fullerton College the next.

Hornet’s head basketball coach Perry Webster took Fox under his wing and led the team all the way up to the California Community College Athletic Association State Finals in the 2017 season. Although the Hornets barely missed winning the state championship, Fox expects to take his talent to Cal State Fullerton where he will finish his education and continue his love for the game for the next two years, but keep a close eye on this one because the NBA is yet to come.

