Big fat greek wedding turns into runaway bride in FC Theatre Arts Department’s “Big Love”

The Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department is set to present its rendition of Charles L. Mee’s “Big Love”, based on one of the earliest Greek tragedies by Aeschylus entitled “The Suppliant Women” from 469 BC.

“Big Love” tells the story of 50 Greek brides who’re set for mass prearranged marriages to their 50 American cousins. Instead of going through with it, they make a break for an Italian villa where they ask for protection.

Directed by Jenni-Lynn Brick, the story focuses on three of the brides: man-hating Thyona (Lexie-Lynn Harding), her polar opposite Olympia (Asia Washington) and unsure Lydia (April Springer). They land on property owned by the suave Piero (Andrew Aguilar), who lives with his elderly mother Bella (Gabrielle Gutierrez).

Piero’s gay nephew (Mario Vargas Jr.) and two house guests Eleanor (Heather Enriquez) and Leo (Raymond Salamanca) weigh in on the situation. When their intended grooms, the macho Constantine (John Lee Gray), perplexing Oed (Adel Diab) and sensitive Nikos (Abel Miramontes), catch up with them mayhem ensues.

Music, dance and highly-animated physical performances turn this would-be tragedy into a slapstick good time.

“Big Love” hits the Fullerton College Bronwyn Dodson Theatre stage on Thursday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available for presale at the Campus Theater box office for $12.50 and day of for $15.

