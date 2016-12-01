  • - Advertisement -

Big fat greek wedding turns into runaway bride in FC Theatre Arts Department’s “Big Love”

Noah Jimerson Posted On December 1, 2016
0
19 Views
0

The Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department is set to present its rendition of Charles L. Mee’s “Big Love”, based on one of the earliest Greek tragedies by Aeschylus entitled “The Suppliant Women” from 469 BC.

“Big Love” tells the story of 50 Greek brides who’re set for mass prearranged marriages to their 50 American cousins. Instead of going through with it, they make a break for an Italian villa where they ask for protection.

Big Love

The Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department will present their performance of "Big Love" at the FC Bronwyn Dodson Theatre on Dec. 1-4. Photo credit: Fullerton College Theatre Department

Directed by Jenni-Lynn Brick, the story focuses on three of the brides: man-hating Thyona (Lexie-Lynn Harding), her polar opposite Olympia (Asia Washington) and unsure Lydia (April Springer). They land on property owned by the suave Piero (Andrew Aguilar), who lives with his elderly mother Bella (Gabrielle Gutierrez).

Piero’s gay nephew (Mario Vargas Jr.) and two house guests Eleanor (Heather Enriquez) and Leo (Raymond Salamanca) weigh in on the situation. When their intended grooms, the macho Constantine (John Lee Gray), perplexing Oed (Adel Diab) and sensitive Nikos (Abel Miramontes), catch up with them mayhem ensues.

Music, dance and highly-animated physical performances turn this would-be tragedy into a slapstick good time.

“Big Love” hits the Fullerton College Bronwyn Dodson Theatre stage on Thursday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available for presale at the Campus Theater box office for $12.50 and day of for $15.

Post Views: 19

- Advertisement -


Author

Noah Jimerson


You may also like
Symphonic Winds Perform an Ode to Video Games
December 1, 2016
Fullerton College to hold World AIDS Day event on campus
November 30, 2016
Fullerton College Symphony gives an electrifying performance
November 27, 2016
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • - Advertisement -

  • Like Us On Facebook


Hornet App

Download our app

Find out what’s going on in Fullerton...
News, event calendar, maps, photos, & much more!

Get it on Google Play