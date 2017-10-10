Bomb threat at Placentia Civic Center prompts evacuation

PLACENTIA — The Placentia Civic Center was evacuated Tuesday, Oct. 10, after a bomb threat was called in around 3:30 p.m.

A tweet from the Placentia Police Department urged residents to avoid the area of Chapman and Kraemer, where the civic center was being investigated.

By 5 p.m., caution tape and cones sectioning off the civic center were removed and citizens were free to roam about again.

Placentia Police tweeted that the area was deemed safe by the OCSD bomb squad.

With investigation underway, police are still unsure of who called the threat in, according to Police Sgt. Adam Gloe.

Gloe also said fire crews were on standby as the initial bomb investigation took place.

The civic center includes the Placentia Library and police department, both of which were evacuated when the threat was reported. As of now, it is not known which department received the threat.

