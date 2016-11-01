Bootlegger’s Booery charms the living

Beetlejuice, Frankenstein, Sexy Cop and more costumed characters waited anxiously

as they wrapped around Bootlegger’s Brewery on Friday night for the 6th annual “Bootlegger’s Booery.”

One by one they shuttled through the tasting room making their way to the bar for some delicious handcrafted beer.

Hundreds of painted attendees made their way to the open air patio after they grabbed their first of many beers where the first of three bands, “Thee Old Worries” took to entertaining them with a classic rock inspired sound.

Those fright filled patrons that were dying of hunger at the Booery were tranquilized with flavorful and spicy made to order tacos from Westside Taco Co.

“This taco is burning my tongue,” Victor Rosales, Bootlegger’s Brewery employee, said.

Rosales is part of the distribution team that transfers the beer from the actual brewing facility, located off Commonwealth and Raymond in Fullerton, to the tasting room which is located on Sante Fe Avenue.

Bootlegger’s Booery didn’t spare any detail when it came to the decoration of its haunted cavity.

A tall imposing jack-o-lantern character reminiscent of Jack from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” loomed overhead to the right of where the bands were staged and a vivid video wall immersed in flickering and flashing projections seeped iconic Halloween cartoon and classic scary movie images.

Right from the get go the mass of painted creatures were swinging and swaying to the soundtrack of the night.

The first one hundred and fifty patrons through the door received a free Bootlegger’s pint glass and the two lines that led to the bar were crammed all night as patrons filled up on mostly Belgian and IPA inspired beers.

In between the bands’ sets a couple DJs played outer-world psychedelic rock tinged with Halloween sound effects that set the mood and kept the pace up during transitions from band to band.

Next on the roster was the surf inspired Dick Dale and the Deltones loving outfit “The Blackball Bandits,” who covered the monster hit “Miserlou” which threw the crowd into a tizzy.

When “Miserlou” rang out from the speakers, the crowd, who was well into their second or third beer, leaped with excitement and danced vigerously.

“I can’t stop dancing,” Connie Hernandez, Fullerton resident and Bootlegger’s fan, said.

Hernandez was in attendance with several friends who all took great care to make sure she didn’t fall over from her apparent intoxication.

Finalizing the evening was another surf-rock inspired band “The Volcanics,” which had their own twist on a tried and true Southern California sound, using a Theremin in order to conjure a sci-fi twist.

When last call hit just before 1:00 a.m. you could hear the air be let out of the room as no one wanted to end the night.

“That was so much fun,” “that was awesome,” “what a night,” could be heard from those lazily headed out the door.

Overall it seemed like a successful Booery this year for Bootleggers.

