California College Promise Grant: The new BOG Fee Waiver

The Board of Governor Fee Waiver (BOG) will now be changed to the California College Promise Grant.

“There’s no changes. It’s only a name change. It’s going to be the same grant program,” said Financial Aid Technician Fatima Villegas.

According to Villegas, the state decided to make a name change to mark and brand the program in order to show their commitment to higher education.

This fee waiver allows California residents and Dream Act students to waive the $46 per unit fee and a portion of the parking permit fee. No minimum number of units are required, it is simply based on income.

Although it may cover various fees, it does not cover your health fees.

Students who sign up for FAFSA and are eligible for the waiver, their award will be automatically posted.

“We have a simplified form on our MyGateway student portal for the students to complete,” added Villegas.

Students who did not sign up for FAFSA can complete an online BOG Fee Waiver application through MyGateway under the Financial Aid link.

If the student has already payed for their enrollment fees and are eligible for the waiver, a reimbursement via check will be sent to the address on file from the Bursar’s Office on campus.

There are three methods to qualify for the fee waiver.

First method:

Receive monthly cash assistance

Be a dependent student whose parents are receiving TANF/CalWorks or SSI/SSP as sole source of income.

Be an eligible dependent of a United States Veteran.

Be a recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor, child of a recipient, or a dependent of a victim of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack.

Be a dependent of a deceased law enforcement/fire suppression personnel killed in the line of duty.

Second method:

H ousehold income

Third method:

H ave an unmet need through the completion of a FAFSA application.

Once a student has qualified for the fee waiver, it is important to keep meeting the academic and progress standards to avoid losing it. A recipient must maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA and not complete more than 50 percent of their coursework.

If a student fails to meet the qualifications for two consecutive terms, he or she may lose the waiver.

Former and current foster youth, 24 years and younger, are not subject to the loss of the fee waiver under these regulations.

Students must re-apply each academic year to keep receiving this grant.

If you have questions or need assistance, please contact the financial aid office at http://financialaid.fullcoll.edu.

0 Shares









