California Proposition Results

Proposition 52 – Medi-Cal Funding and Accountability Act (Pass)

Proposition 52 proposed an indefinite extension to an existing charge on hospitals to fund Medi-Cal health care services for uninsured patients, and children’s health. The charge, called the “Hospital Quality Assurance Fee”, has been collected since 2009 and set to expire January 2018. Here is how the final votes tallied; Yes – 70% – 5,928,943 votes, and No – 30% – 2,589,941 votes.

Proposition 53: Voter Approval of $2 Billion Bonds

Proposition 53 proposed to require statewide voter approval for bonds for certain projects funded, owned or managed by the state that would amount to over $2 billion. Supporters of this measure included the California Republican Party, congressman Tom McClintock of California’s 4th congressional district and many county taxpayer associations throughout the state. Opponents consisted of Gov. Jerry Brown, the California Democratic Party along with many union, business, infrastructure, healthcare, public safety, education and civic associations.

Proposition 54 – California Legislature Transparency Act (Pass)

Proposition 54 considered the recording and posting of videos of public meetings of the State Legislature to be made available to the public. The measure would also allow members of the public to record meetings. The votes are as follows; Yes – 64% – 5,359,493 votes, and No – 36% – 2,976,596 votes.

Proposition 55: Extend Income Tax on the Wealthy

Proposition 55 proposed to extend personal income tax on earnings over $250,000 to fund K–12 schools, California Community Colleges, and healthcare for low–income earners. The supporters consisted of multiple Democratic state senate and assembly members with a long list of organizations and school boards. Opponents of this measure were the California Chamber of Commerce, the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, the Kersten Institute for Governance and Public Policy, the California Taxpayers Association and the National Federation of Independent Business. This proposition passed with Orange County voting yes at 52.3%.

Proposition 56: Cigarette Tax Increase (Pass)

Proposition 56 proposed to increase the cigarette tax by $2.00 per pack, with equivalent increases on other tobacco products and electronic cigarettes containing nicotine. The tax revenue would primarily be used to fund health care for low–income Californians. The supporters of this proposal consist of many Democratic state senate and assembly members with child advocate groups and many educational, civic and environmental organizations in California. The opponents include many taxpayer associations, and the California Republican, Libertarian, and Peace and Freedom Party. This proposition passed with Orange County voting yes at 59.0%.

Proposition 57: New Parole Rules for Nonviolent Felons (Pass)

Proposition 57 proposed to allow parole consideration for nonviolent felons and juvenile court judges to decide whether juveniles will be prosecuted as adults. The potential fiscal impact is the likely net state savings in the tens of millions of dollars annually, depending on implementation, with net county costs of likely a few million dollars annually. This proposition passed with Orange County voting yes at 57.0%.

Proposition 58: Non-English Languages Allowed in Public Education

Proposition 58 proposed to allow schools to establish non English-only education programs requiring that public schools ensure students obtain English language proficiency, school districts to solicit parental input in developing such programs and to establish dual–language immersion programs for both native and non–native English speakers. This also repeals the ban on bilingual education of Prop 227 of 1998. This proposition passed with Orange County voting yes at 66.9%.

Proposition 59: Campaign Finance

Proposition 59 asked voters if they want California elected officials to amend the U.S. Constitution to get Citizens United overturned. Citizens United is a group that has been approved by the Supreme Court which allows unlimited amounts of money by unions and corporations paid to political campaigns. This is considered to be more of an advisory measure than an actual law. Supporters are the California Common Cause, Money Out Voters In, and State Senator Ben Allen. Opponents are Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian and State Senator Jeff Stone. Orange County votes yes with 52.9%.

Proposition 60 – Condoms in Pornographic Films Initiative

Proposition 60 is a proposition which would allow the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Cal/OSHA) to prosecute and enforce action anytime a condom is not visible in a pornographic film. This proposition would also allow any California resident to sue a pornographer and obtain their personal information, which would result in frivolous lawsuits, actors safety would be in jeopardy and enforcement are all major concerns.The votes are as follows; Yes – 46% – 3,875,677 votes and No – 54% – 4,536,551 votes.

Proposition 61: Prescription Drugs

Proposition 61 prohibited the state from buying any prescription drug above the lowest price available paid by the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs. This got declined by 56% of Orange County voting no.

Proposition 62: Death Penalty Appeal

Proposition 62 looked to diminish the death penalty and replacing it with life imprisonment with no possibility of parole. The prisoners will instead be working and pay restitution instead of doing nothing with taxpayers saving $152 million a year. This prop got declined with 62% of Orange voting no.

Proposition 63: Gun Control

Proposition 63 put forth an initiative to stop gun violence by requiring background checks when purchasing a gun and prohibiting large capacity magazines. Recent shootings such as in San Bernardino helped determine this decision. It’s projected to cost the government tens of millions a year. Supporters among others are the California Democratic Party, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and singer/actress Barbra Streisand. Opponents among others are the California Republican Party, the National Rifle Association and California Police Chief Association. Orange County votes yes with 59.4%.

Proposition 65: Plastic Bags

Proposition 67 proposed to charge shoppers 10 cents per grocery bag. Profits from the fee would be sent to an environmental fund created by the Wildlife Conservation Board. Proposition 65 will not go into effect if 67 is denied. Supporting Prop. 65 or opposing Prop. 67 among others are Hilex Poly Co., LLC, Formosa Plastics Corp., and Superbag Corp. Opposing Prop. 65 or supporting Prop. 67 among others are Californians Against Waste, Environment California, and singer/actress Bette Midler. Orange County votes no with 58.4%.

Proposition 66: Death Penalty

Proposition 66 planned to help speed up the process of the death penalty by appointing more lawyers to accept more death penalty appeals and yet, limiting the time frame allowed to appeal these convictions. Kermit Alexander of the Californians for Death penalty Reform and Savings supports this prop while the Californians for Fair Justice does not. Orange County has shown their support by voting yes by 51%.

Proposition 67: Grocery Bags

Proposition 67 allows for grocery stores to still give recyclable bags to customers for a charging fee of 10 cents per bag and hopes to diminish plastic bags. Mark Murrey of the California vs Plastic Bag supports this prop. This prop passes with Orange County voting yes with 51.5%.

