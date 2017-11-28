Campus Life: How Can We Make It Better?

Let’s face it, nobody looks forward for going to school. No one wakes up and thinks to themselves, “I can’t wait to write this essay!” or “I’m so glad I get to sit through this super awesome math lecture then do 70 problems for homework along with the 10 hours of work I have for my other classes!”

What can we do in order to get students looking forward for school and get more involved on campus?

The one thing that can get any broke college student excited for coming to school is having some delicious food on campus…that is reasonably affordable of course. Having massive food fairs to raise money for certain cause is a great way for students to get more involved on campus, especially at commuter colleges such as Fullerton College.

As a student, I personally just try to get in and out of school as fast as I can. I do not want to be spending anymore extra time on campus than I have to, but if I hear there is food involved on campus, I don’t mind staying on campus a little longer.

For people like me, during weeks like Club Rush, I try to avoid all of that especially since I’m at a community college. Generally students usually attend community college for two years, maybe three. I would not want get involved in something for only a short time.

When the Club Rush week occurs, there has not been one time I have been a certain club got my attention. On the other hand, if any of clubs were serving food at their booth, it would definitely capture the attention of any student.

So how would having food fairs get more students more involved on campus? First off, good food will bring anyone together. For example, once a month all clubs on campus can get together in the quad and set up a food fair. Each club can choose a dish of their choosing.

The food fairs can also be themed. There can be global themes where each club chooses a country and prepares a dish from that location. The clubs can also narrow it down to one country and cook multiple dishes from that nation. Such as, Mexico. Let’s be honest, what student is going to turn down Mexican food? All you really need is some authentic tacos and burritos and then everyone is happy!

By having food fairs, it gives clubs the ability to reach out to more students rather than only relying on Club Rush week where students just walk by their booths. Food fairs can also create opportunities to make connections and build new friendships.

If there is going to be anything to get college students more involved on campus life, it is food.

