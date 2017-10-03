Canyon fire engulfs much of Southern California

The canyon fire which started on September 17 has come to an end. The blaze is now under 95 percent containment with a total of six structures damaged in direct contact with the fire. Four of these were residential, one was commercial and one was another minor structure.

“My freinds brother is in the Anaheim fire department and he was dispatched to the fire, so I see that the fire effected all of us widespread,” said Megan Showalter, a Fullerton college student.

The origins are not yet determined but an investigation is under way.

“The Fullerton fire department has dispatched one truck but they have returned and we have no new information,” a representative for the Fullerton fire department said.

Hundreds of firefighters were dispatched during the course of this fire and one of the teams sent to tame the flames were the Reserve firefighters. They are from the Orange county fire authority and are based out of the Fullerton Airport.

“They have two helicopters and work as ground support for the birds better known as helicopters,” said Showalter.

“I could feel the heat of the fire through the car,” said Greg Reiter a firefighter from the OC fire authority Station 41.

All evacuations have now been lifted, including the ones in Corona.

The fire was very close to the 91 Eastbound freeway which was causing slowed and stalled traffic, even some closures in parts of the freeway.

Now that the fire is contained, we can focus on prevention. For tips on how to prevent wildfires, please visit this website.

