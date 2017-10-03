  • - Advertisement -

Canyon fire engulfs much of Southern California

Lann Nguyen Posted On October 3, 2017
The canyon fire which started on September 17 has come to an end. The blaze is now under 95 percent containment with a total of six structures damaged in direct contact with the fire. Four of these were residential, one was commercial and one was another minor structure.

Canyon fire illustration

The flames engulfing the sky in an illustration. Photo credit: Illustration

“My freinds brother is in the Anaheim fire department and he was dispatched to the fire, so I see that the fire effected all of us widespread,” said Megan Showalter, a Fullerton college student.

Greg Reiter - firefighter

Greg Reiter took up close photos of the canyon fire before going head to head with the blaze as a firefighter with the OCFA Station 41. Photo credit: Facebook

The origins are not yet determined but an investigation is under way.

“The Fullerton fire department has dispatched one truck but they have returned and we have no new information,” a representative for the Fullerton fire department said.

Hundreds of firefighters were dispatched during the course of this fire and one of the teams sent to tame the flames were the Reserve firefighters. They are from the Orange county fire authority and are based out of the Fullerton Airport.

OCFA 41

The orange county fire authority dispatched station 41 team to help fight the flames of the canyon fire. Photo credit: Greg Reiter

“They have two helicopters and work as ground support for the birds better known as helicopters,” said Showalter.

Helicopters

Station 41 is stationed out of the Fullerton Airport. Photo credit: Greg Reiter

“I could feel the heat of the fire through the car,” said Greg Reiter a firefighter from the OC fire authority Station 41.

Putting out the flames

The canyon fire is 95 percent under control as of Sunday. Photo credit: Greg Reiter

All evacuations have now been lifted, including the ones in Corona.

The fire was very close to the 91 Eastbound freeway which was causing slowed and stalled traffic, even some closures in parts of the freeway.

Now that the fire is contained, we can focus on prevention. For tips on how to prevent wildfires, please visit this website.

