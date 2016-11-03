Chicago Cubs break 108 year championship drought!

The Chicago Cubs came back from a 3-1 game deficit to force Game 7 of the World Series in Cleveland’s stadium, Progressive Field.

The city of Chicago rejoiced as the Cubs broke their 108 year “curse” by taking home their first World Series title since 1908.

Chicago fans blocked out the thoughts and images of their most infamous curses such as the “Curse of the Billy Goat” in the 1945 World Series or the eighth inning “Steve Bartman incident” in Game 6 of the NLCS in 2003.

Both starting pitchers for each team pitched to their capabilities last night given the short rest of both.

The Cleveland Indians sent their ace Corey Kluber(4-0) with a 1.38 ERA to the mound, while the Chicago Cubs sent starter Kyle Hendricks(1-1) with a 1.42 ERA.

Chicago jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run by leadoff hitter, Dexter Fowler in the Top half of the first inning.

In the Bottom of the Third inning, Carlos Santana singled to right to score Coco Crisp to tie up the game 1-1.

Chicago answered right back in the Top half of the fourth, with runs driven in by Addison Russell and Wilson Contreras to take the lead 3-1.

Chicago looked to be on cruise control and taking the easy victory, until a wild pitch that changed the momentum of the game, that scored 2 runs in the Bottom of the fifth by Jon Lester to cut Chicago’s lead to 5-3.

Aroldis Chapman blew the save for the Cubs in the Bottom of the eighth by giving up a RBI double and a 2 run home run by Rajai Davis that erupted Progressive Field to tie up the game 6-6.

Both teams failed to score in the ninth inning, but before the start of the tenth inning, rain began to pour onto the field and the tarp began to roll out onto the field.

After a what seemed to be grueling rain delay, the 17-minute rain delay was lifted and play resumed in extra innings.

The tie didn’t last when Chicago’s Ben Zobrist doubles to left to score Albert Almora Jr. to take the lead in the Top half of the tenth inning.

Chicago also then tacked on another run in the Top half of the tenth inning, to put the nail in the coffin for the game, Chicago wins the World Series 8-7 in extra innings.

Chicago’s Ben Zobrist was named the 2016 World Series MVP for his clutch, go- ahead double in the Top of the tenth inning to take the lead for the Cubs.

The whole city of Chicago was electric all night with fans celebrating in the streets with the song “Go! Cubs! Go!” playing all night long.

