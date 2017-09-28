City of Fullerton welcomes new manager

During the City Council meeting held on June 20th, the Fullerton City Council voted to appoint Ken Domer as City manager.

Avery Associates, an executive recruiting firm, found Domer as the top candidate after extensive research was done.

Domer has 25 years of experience in the public sector and was the Assistant City Manager of Huntington Beach.

He has held positions such as Assistant City Administrator of Huntington Beach, Development Services in Placentia and City Manager in Villa Park.

Domer attended University Southern California where he received a Bachelors of Arts in Political Science and a Masters of Public Administration.

Domer’s five-year employment contract began on July 24th, 2017, with an annual base salary of $225,000.

“I am very excited about this opportunity. Fullerton is one of those places I’ve always identified as where I wanted to serve as a city manager and where I wanted to end my career,” Domer said at a City Council meeting.

The new manager was chosen from a pool of 30 applicants, ultimately chosen based on his experience in the public sector.

“Ken is very familiar with north Orange County and the challenges faced by mature, full-service cities. His wide-ranging experience and a focus on high quality service delivery will be an asset to Fullerton,” Mayor Bruce Whitaker said in a release.

Domer replaced Interim City Manager Allan Roeder who was appointed in January 2017.

