Classic Rock Coffee Co: Coffee, Beer and Rock-n-Roll

Alejandra Malagon Posted On March 23, 2018
The Classic Rock Coffee Company is considered to be one of Fullerton’s hidden gems that is one of the most unique.

rockhouse cafe

Rockhouse Cafe celebrated their one year anniversary. Photo credit: Ernie Gonzalez

Customers can enjoy some of their great food selections while listening to great music. Their variety of rock ranges from “Come Together” by The Beatles to “Crosstown Traffic” by Jimi Hendrix.

When you walk in, it is filled with different stage lights that flow with the music that is playing. Drum decor and guitar displays fill the inside to help give the rock-n-roll vibe. The smell of coffee fills the air and the delicious pastries are on display.

They celebrated Saint Patrick’s day as well as their one year anniversary.

rockhouse cafe

Eager customers watched the show at Classic Rock Coffee House. Photo credit: Ernie Gonzalez

“It’s been satisfying and after all the hard work, we can’t wait to look forward to what comes next,” said Danny Duarte, the manager of the Classic Rock Coffee Company.

In celebration of their milestone, they hosted an event filled with prizes, raffle tickets, awesome giveaways and great music performed by live bands.

rockhouse cafe

Their one year anniversary fell on St. Patrick's Day. Photo credit: Ernie Gonzalez

Jessica Tanner, one of the baristas at the cafe said, “It’s been really fun working here. There’s always a good crowd of people, great music. Just a really great place to be at, even on weekends.”

rockhouse cafe

Manger Danny Duarte thanks everyone who came out to celebrate the one year anniversary. Photo credit: Ernie Gonzalez

“I’m not a morning person, but this is a great place to start my day,” said Jade Fuentes. “The ‘War Pig’ sandwich is always my go- to.”

Newcomers are always welcomed.

rockhouse cafe

Kenneth Goorabian jamming out at the Classic Rock Coffee Company 1 year anniversary. Photo credit: Ernie Gonzalez

“This place looks awesome. The ambience is very inviting. Great music, great drinks, what more can you ask for?,” said Violet Hernandez.

rockhouse cafe

Rick Jara rocking out! Photo credit: Ernie Gonzalez

She is a Hacienda Heights resident who came down to the Classic Rock Coffee Company Cafe with her husband to check out the band Small Time, one of the many great bands that performed at the one year anniversary event.

“I’m so ready to dance. I just decided to come out and enjoy,” said Hernandez.

rockhouse cafe

The coffee house features several guitars as decoration. Photo credit: Ernie Gonzalez

Kenneth Goorabian and his buddy Rick Jara are some of the performers that participated in the event.

rockhouse cafe

Customers had a fun time dancing to the music. Photo credit: Ernie Gonzalez

“This whole experience has been so much fun. I’ve been doing this since the sixties and I don’t plan to stop,” said Goorabian. “I love this place. It’s very local. So close, that I actually live down the street which makes it even better.”

Performing here often, he mentions that one of his guilty pleasures is the “Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Shake.”

rockhouse cafe

Newcomers are always welcomed to try a drink at Classic rock coffee house. Photo credit: Ernie Gonzalez

As for his buddy Rick Jara, who is a chemistry professor at Golden West College, this is his first time performing with Goorabian at the cafe.

” It’s been a great first run. I can’t wait to come here more,” said Jara.

