College-age women have more options for healthcare then they realize

In 1987, Congress named March as a time to recognize women and the accomplishments made throughout the decades.

Although milestones such as voting rights and protection in the workplace have been met, healthcare still remains a divided issue amongst society.

Women’s specific health care needs such as mammograms, Pap smears, birth control and contraceptives, pre-natal care and abortions after often times not-easily accessible, and many women don’t know where to turn for care.

The Fullerton College Health Center has nurse practitioners, physicians and counselors ready to lend a hand for students in need. Here,”they are trained to assist [students] in a professional and confidential manner” according to the health center website.

Their focus is on helping enrolled students, part-time and full-time, get the assistance they need.

Planned Parenthood is another resource for women, who will help anyone that walks through their door. The two health centers often work together to lead seminars in educating the public on services provided, sexual education and resources available .

Just last week, the health center held a free lunch for students to learn more about the services Planned Parenthood offers.

There is one service that P.P. provides that has caused a lot of controversy, and that’s abortions.

“Abortions are very common. In fact, 3 out of 10 women in the U.S. have an abortion by the time they are 45 years old” according to the Planned Parenthood’s website.

Amongst the many services offered at P.P. some are STD testings, UTI treatments and selecting proper birth control.

In a statement released by Planned Parenthood’s public affairs team, they offer “preventive and reproductive health care for more than 800,000 Californians each year – services such as life-saving cancer screenings, birth control and STD testing and treatment.”

The closest Planned Parenthood location is in Anaheim on Harbor and Lincoln Ave.

For more helpful information, visit the website at www.plannedparenthood.org.

0 Shares









