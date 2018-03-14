Colors and togetherness celebrated at the Holi Festival

Even on a cloudy day, bright colors fill the air.

Holi, Festival of Colors is a Hindu Spring Festival celebrated all across India and the Eastern part of the globe. Whitter hosted their own festival on March 10 and 11.

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring and the end of winter.

For many, it is a festive day to meet others, play and laugh while forgetting all worries and to repair broken relationships.

Every year, this celebration comes to the Whittier Narrows Park. It provides a cultural experience with food and music.

“I’ve always wanted to come and it’s been really fun. I really enjoy the vegan food,” said Allison Medino, an attendee.

The air was filled with color and great vibes. Although there were many people of different races and cultures, everyone acted like family towards each other. Throughout the event, everyone shared hugs and color.

“It’s something amazing. It’s relaxing, different and cultural. Just a bunch of strangers getting together,” said Yessenia Alaniz, an attendee. “It’s my second year coming here, and it won’t be my last.”

For first timers, the experience was just as great.

“It’s really been fun. This is my first time experiencing the celebration of spring and I’ve learned more about the Hindu culture,” said Megz Moore, who was also accompanied by her dog.

Even dancing to the music was done together.

“It’s a freedom of expression. There’s so much togetherness and even if you don’t have prior dance experience, it is totally easy to do the steps and follow us,” said Aakansha Maheshwari, one of the many performers at the Holi Festival from Bollypop Dance School.

When asked what she hopes people take back from the experience, Maheshwari said, “to find eternal peace. Because once you start moving, peace goes in your heart.”

“Throw your hands in the air, let your fears fly away” was chanted throughout the whole festival.

People flayed their arms in the air, jumped into bursts of colors being thrown, and forgot all the stress that they had been carrying.

This was a place where families, friends and strangers could hold hands or even grab each other’s hip and form a giant conga line.

Many would expect this event to be a messy disaster filled with trash, but to everyone’s surprise, everyone did their part by picking up trash, even if it wasn’t theirs.

At a time where violence and crime are commonly seen on tv, it is great to see how it could all be forgotten with a burst of color.

