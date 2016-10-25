Corgis are taking over the sand for their Fall beach day

October 29 is SoCal Corgi Beach Day at the Huntington Dog Beach. This is a public event that everyone can attend, with or without owning a corgi of your own.

Every dog that attends that is not a corgi becomes an “honorary corgi” for the day.

The first Corgi beach day was in the fall of 2012 with only 15 dogs in attendance. This event has grown of the years with over 1,000 corgis friends attending the Summer 2016 beach day that was held on July 2. There are three Corgi beach days a year, this year they were held at the Huntington Dog Beach as well as Rosie’s Dog Beach in Long Beach.

The Fall 2016 beach day will include a Howl-o-ween costume contest, best “momo” also known as best corgi butt and a talent contest.

“There is also a kissing booth,” Debbie Steinhoff Sellars, frequent Corgi Beach Day attendee said, “I can promise you anyone who goes will not be disappointed.”

For more information and a schedule of events for this months beach day head over to their Facebook event page.

Can’t make it to Huntington Beach? Kyoot Animals will be going live on their Facebook page at noon, streaming the “Howl-o-ween costume contest.”

For merchandise, photo galleries and more visit SoCal Corgi Nation.