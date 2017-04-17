Cultures will collide at the Sixth Annual WorldFest

Food, music, and dancing will fill the quad once more at the 6th annual WorldFest celebration on Thursday April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Cadena Cultural Center will be hosting the lively event that celebrates world cultures, people and the Earth.

The Cadena Center, along with Associated Students, has been planning and working for months to gather vendors, organize booths and entertainment and make this popular campus event possible.

WorldFest’s themes are intentionally broad, according to Vincent White, event coordinator.

“This is the largest cultural event we do on campus, and we wanted to find a way to bring together all of the departments, including natural sciences, ethnic studies, health and physical education, and more,” White said.

Students and staff can enjoy a wide variety of entertainment, including musical and dance performances, volleyball and other games on the Village Green, and the colorful chalk art contest.

“The Global Village” will showcase a number of educational booths and displays that will give information about different countries and cultures, human rights, the environment, and various other topics chosen by students and other participants.

“The World Stage” will feature a variety of cultural performances that feature music and dancing. This year, the library will be hosting a unique contest that involves participants reciting Shakespeare while eating spicy chili peppers.

The popular chalk art contest will also feature colorful interpretations of the event’s themes in three different categories: people, cultures, and the Earth.

Three winners will receive $100 gift cards to the bookstore. The deadline to sign up to participate for this contest is Tuesday April 18.

White also mentioned that WorldFest is a good opportunity for students who might be feeling the stress of upcoming finals to take a moment and enjoy themselves.

“Its always a really nice day to spend time outdoors, enjoy the music, meet new people and relax,” said White.

For more information about WorldFest, to apply to participate in the Chalk Art contest, or to volunteer to help with setup and take-down, stop by the Cadena Cultural Center in room 212 or visit their website.

