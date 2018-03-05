Cypress College shuts down campus following threat

A 24-year-old male from Pico Riviera has been apprehended and admitted for a 72-hour mental evaluation following threats he allegedly made to “shoot up a school.”

According to Whittier PD Public Information Officer, John Scoggins, the suspect was in communication with family members in the city of Whittier when he made the threat. Police then began an investigation and found the last school he attended was Cypress College.

As a precaution, the college closed down the campus and cancelled all morning classes.

The suspect was apprehended at around 5:30 a.m. and Whittier PD is awaiting the results from his evaluation, according to Scoggins.

Potential charges could include criminal threat in violation of the 422 Penal Code, however, an intent to charge has yet to be decided.

More information will follow.

