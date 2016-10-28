Day of the Dead celebration comes to life at Fullerton College

In traditional Mexican culture, Día de los Metros is celebrated for three months, but the ethnic studies department was able to bring the life of the holiday to campus for one night.

The night began with an Aztec dance group performing a sequence of various dances. The dancing was coupled with the loud beat of pounding drums and a woodwind instrument ringing throughout the performance.

More traditional dance acts followed such as the balet folklórico and the baile de los viejitos, the children dances. Each performer wore and displayed the cultural Mexican fashion.

Many attendees showed their spirit in the event and could get their faces painted with calaveras, the classic sugar skull, style.

The quad was filled with the beautiful sights of candle lit ofrendas, the decorated altars, as well as the smells of lit incense.

Various student clubs, organizations and Fullerton community members showcased many of their own vivid ofrendas for attendees to observe.

The many colorful altars honored departed family members, friends, veterans, as well as famous people from American culture.

Photographs of individuals, candles, flowers, and skulls and other various props were used to commemorate ones who passed, but who not forgotten.

As the DJ played modern Latin music throughout the night, attendees brought their moves to the dance floor.

The night concluded at 10 p.m., and with stomachs full of pan dulce and tamales, attendees began the tear-down process.

Fullerton College’s ethnic studies department will be hosting the celebration next year.

