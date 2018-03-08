Declared or not, students hit the quad for Major Declaration Day

Students buzzed through the quad on Wednesday, March 7 to explore the variety of degree majors offered by Fullerton College during the first ever Major Declaration Day.

From departments such as the social sciences division, business and cis division, fine arts and many more, students took the opportunity to speak with representatives from the each department to learn more about what each one has to offer.

“[The event] helps you get a clearer picture of all these other majors that you didn’t know about. And maybe you could find your career path in those majors that you would have never known if this event hadn’t happened,” said child development major Samantha Valdez.

With the opportunity to speak with department representatives, students who are undeclared or unsure of their majors were able to explore all that Fullerton College has to offer.

Each table unique table displayed what they have to offer for students interested in pursuing a degree in that field.

“I went up to the earth science major booth and there were pictures of the field trips and stuff that they do,” said 22-year-old computer science major Manny Castaneda.

Although already decided on a major, Castaneda still saw the opportunity in the event for students who are undecided.

“If you’re undecided you can come and get a good look at what you can do in that certain major,” Castaneda added.

Aside from the different major departments participating in the event, various Fullerton College student service departments like the Transfer Center and Student Diversity Success Initiative were present as well.

Just like the major departments, the student service departments went out to make sure students know all that Fullerton has available to them.

“We have application workshops, we have cultural tours, we also have transfer celebrations,” explained Transfer Center representative, Griselda Aguirre.

“We also do a lot of outreach,” Aguirre added. “We want students to come in and build that foundation to be successful.”

For more information on the Transfer Center and for more upcoming Fullerton College events, information can be found here.

