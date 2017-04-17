  • - Advertisement -

Decorate the Quad and raise awareness with the Clothesline Project

Katarina Scalise Posted On April 17, 2017
Hundreds of brightly colored shirts telling stories of survival will soon be draped across the trees in the Quad as part of the Clothesline Project taking place on Tuesday, April 18.

The Clothesline Project is one of many events that Fullerton College will be hosting this April in observance of National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

"No means no"

An orange shirt, associated with rape and sexual assault, displays the phrase "No means no" in protest of rape culture. Photo credit: Madalyn Amato

Started in 1990, the Clothesline Project is an opportunity for survivors and individuals affected by violent crimes to share their stories and raise awareness by decorating different colored shirts and displaying them on a clothesline.

The shirt colors symbolize different forms of violent crimes, including rape, sexual assault, harassment, human trafficking, domestic violence and child sexual abuse.

Two Friends

Two students work on designing their shirts that represent the abuse they survived. Photo credit: Madalyn Amato

T-shirts will be available for victims of violence, male or female, to decorate and hang up on the clothesline from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Clothesline Project event will coincide with the “A Walk In Her Shoes” event, where men will be challenged to complete a one mile walk while wearing high heels to raise awareness about violence against women.

The Group

Males students and a staff take a quick break from practicing in their new heels to smile for the cameras. Photo credit: Madalyn Amato

To learn more about the history of the Clothesline Project, visit their website.

For more information on the event please contact Kelly Nelson-Wright in the Social Sciences Division at knelsonwright@fullcoll.edu.

