Decorate the Quad and raise awareness with the Clothesline Project

Hundreds of brightly colored shirts telling stories of survival will soon be draped across the trees in the Quad as part of the Clothesline Project taking place on Tuesday, April 18.

The Clothesline Project is one of many events that Fullerton College will be hosting this April in observance of National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Started in 1990, the Clothesline Project is an opportunity for survivors and individuals affected by violent crimes to share their stories and raise awareness by decorating different colored shirts and displaying them on a clothesline.

The shirt colors symbolize different forms of violent crimes, including rape, sexual assault, harassment, human trafficking, domestic violence and child sexual abuse.

T-shirts will be available for victims of violence, male or female, to decorate and hang up on the clothesline from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Clothesline Project event will coincide with the “A Walk In Her Shoes” event, where men will be challenged to complete a one mile walk while wearing high heels to raise awareness about violence against women.

To learn more about the history of the Clothesline Project, visit their website.

For more information on the event please contact Kelly Nelson-Wright in the Social Sciences Division at knelsonwright@fullcoll.edu.

