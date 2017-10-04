Do you feel uncomfortable when couples get too handsy on campus?

Is it necessary to be all over your significant other in public? Maybe if you have attachment issues, or possibly if you have no consideration for innocent bystanders.

Personally, I love seeing adoring couples walk the streets and walk the campus but there’s a fine line between adorable and sick. I’m especially concerned for the elderly, the adolescents and the professionals that have to partake in this unsightly viewing.

There is a time and a place for everything and sometimes it’s just not appropriate to be locking those lips and climbing on the other person.

There’s nothing worse than getting ready to bring that nice and juicy burger to your mouth, then looking up to see two youngsters swapping spit. It’s not appetizing unless you’re doing it yourself.

“I think there are boundaries, we should all be able to hold our significant others hands but making out in public is just gross,” said Simran Khurana, a Fullerton College alumni.

“I think it’s okay, but if it gets too mushy and gushy I get kinda bothered by it,” said Astrid Aguayo, a Fullerton College student.

There seems to be a consensus about the amount of affection that is deemed acceptable in the public domain. Exchanging a sweet kiss on the cheek or holding hands is lovely but anything more is downright upsetting.

There is no place for extreme forms of affection on a college campus, who knows who might be around the corner. I wouldn’t want to be caught sucking someone’s face by a respected instructor or by a future colleague.

It comes down to respect and knowing the appropriate time and place to lock lips or something more. Have your fun, we are all young, but don’t do it out in the open for all to see.

Interestingly enough, no one I spoke to admitted to being okay with extreme PDA, so the people have spoken. If you want to get nasty with your loved one, get a room!

“I’m okay with it, as long as it’s not extreme, otherwise stay home!” said Rebecca Hernandez, La Habra resident.

There are other less-sickening methods of showing affection in public. For instance, you and your lover can lock eyes and stare at one another endlessly or you can text sexy messages privately. The line is so fine between acceptable PDA and rude behavior.

Don’t be that person or persons, please.

