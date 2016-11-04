Domestic violence related drive-by shooting

Two men have been arrested after allegedly committing a drive-by shooting which left one man dead and another in critical condition Thursday night.

Zachory Simmons, 20, from Moreno Valley and Andre Evens, 39, from Hesperia have been booked into the Fullerton Police jail both accused of murder.

When officers arrived on scene they began life saving procedures which failed for the 40 year old male victim later.

The scene is riddled with bullet casing and officers are still conducting the investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

