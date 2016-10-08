Don’t miss hip-hop artist A-F-R-O at Programme Skate and Sound

Programme Skate and Sound, located at 2495 E Chapman Ave, will be hosting a hip hop show to remember Saturday, Oct. 8.

The show will run from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. and admission is only $5.

The headliner is rapper A-F-R-O, who will be performing with InDJnous. A-F-R-O, which stands for “All Flows Reach Out,” is an 19-year-old Bellflower native. The young rapper can be seen featured in the VH1 series “The Breaks.”

A-F-R-O’s next release is a split LP with fellow musician Marco Polo. Titled “A-F-R-O POLO”, this new music is being released by Duck Down Music Oct. 21.

According to Programme co-owner Chis Gronowski, Saturday will mark A-F-R-O’s third performance at the local skate shop.

“It’s really a good opportunity for him to play in an all-ages setting,” Gronowski said pertaining to the frequent musician.

Local hip-hop group Weapons of Mass Creation will be hitting the stage as well. The band features the Franco siblings; Moses, Joseph, Julia, Luis and Jacob. The group’s flows are about political and social issues effecting today’s society.

Weapons of Mass Creation’s debut EP “Five Out of Five” was recently released in March.

Other rappers performing include Cur3 from Anaheim, Fullerton College alumni Curt Sharp, Shlick Smit from Brooklyn, RZA collaborator The Most Honorable Reverend Willy Burk and IllNess Infection from Santa Ana.

DJ Quest 9 will be scratching and spinning throughout the night.

Sharp, who is originally from New Jersey, has been described on his FaceBook page as a “26-year-old recording artist, music engineer and producer of quality music.”

The bill for the show states that Sharp will be performing together with Shlick Smit.

Gronowski mentioned that this show will be a particularly special show because admission is $5, while it’s usually $10, and that it’s an all-ages hip-hop show. This is unique because events like these usually cater to audiences 21 and over.