Don’t miss out on the FC Theatre Arts Department’s production of Green Day’s “American Idiot”

The Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department is set to present Green Day’s “American Idiot” at the Fullerton Campus Theater March 9 through March 11.

“American Idiot” is a two-time Tony award-winning hit musical that tells the story of three friends trapped in a small town who feel disillusioned and let down by their government while struggling to find meaning in a tumultuous political and social climate.

Johnny, played by Tony Torrico, journeys into the seductive and uninhibited life of love and drug use. Tunny, played by Zachary Bane, joins the armed forces and eventually goes off to fight in the war. Will, played by Brandon Burns, is unable to venture off with Johnny and Tunny and remains stuck in their small town bound by unplanned responsibilities.

The show has very little dialogue and features every song from Green Day’s 2004 album “American Idiot,” as well as songs from their other albums “Dookie,” “Nimrod” and “21st Century Breakdown.”

This show will give Green Day fans and theatergoers an opportunity to come together and experience these familiar songs come to life in a way that they never have before.

“This story couldn’t be more appropriate for where a lot of this generation is now in the world,” Tim Espinosa explained, who’s the director and choreographer for the production.

Espinosa went on to explain that there are really two components to the story being told in this production.

“There’s the literal story that follows the journey of these three guys, and how this story mirrors whats happening politically and culturally in our society and in the world at large.” he explained.

The audience will be able to make this connection through video projections that will play as the story unfolds on stage.

In addition to the video projections, the production will showcase other technology and performance elements that have never been seen at Fullerton College before.

TV monitors will show live feed supplied by cameramen on stage, a punk band will play on stage for the entire show and one of the characters does an aerial silk performance.

The production will run March 9, 10, and 11 at 7 p.m. at the Fullerton Campus Theatre. Presale tickets are now available at the Campus Theatre box office for $12.50 and can also be purchased at the door for $15.

The Theatre Arts Department strongly suggests purchasing tickets in advance, as their last production sold out prior to opening night. “American Idiot” contains adult content including mature language and simulated drug use.

