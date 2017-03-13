Don’t miss the Umoja Program’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”

Umoja’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” will cover topics such as black love, sliding into the DM’s, safe sex, sexual consent and interracial dating on Wednesday, March 15 in the Umoja Center.

The discussion will be open to conversation, encouraging those to come to participate in the topic talks.

Couples are encouraged to attend the event together since men and women have different views and opinions.

Antonio Banks, a current worker at the Umoja Program, will be the speaker of the discussion. This is one of the many that he has done before.

Banks went on to say that this will bring an interesting perspective for couples and can spark topics of conversation for them to continue even after the event is over.

“We encourage couples to come, because maybe it isn’t just their boyfriend or girlfriend that they have questions about, maybe they’ll realize ‘Oh, it isn’t just me or us that have these questions,” Banks said.

This event is going to be covering all types of dating struggles that are prevalent in today’s societies and will answer the questions that most couples, and even singles have.

Umoja welcomes anyone who is interested in coming and wants to participate in the learning experience.

The event will be held in the Umoja Center in the 500 building, room 513 at 2 p.m.

If there are any questions, be sure to contact the Umoja Program at (714) 992-7000 or on their website.

