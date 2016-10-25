Downtown Fullerton’s local brewery gets boozy for Halloween

Gouls, goblins and more horrific creatures will make their way to “Bootlegger’s Booery” on Friday night for some devilish fun.

The 6th annual celebration will mark another year of haunting good times for the brewery and staff.

“It’s not a bar atmosphere, Matt Silva, Bootlegger’s Brewery employee, said, “it’s just kickback and a lot of fun.

The “Booery” expects to attract hundreds of horrific participants who are encouraged to come decked out in their best Halloween costumes.

“We encourage everyone to participate,” Silva said.

Guests of the afterlife will be provided with music from various local bands, The Volcanics, Blackball Bandits and Thee Old Worries will provide the evening’s spooktacular soundtrack.

If you are one of the first 150 dead souls to haunt the “Booery” you will go home with your own Bootlegger’s pint glass also with your $10 entrance fee you can gurgle on two full pints of beer.

Festivities start at 9 p.m. Friday night and go until 1 a.m. with food provided by Westside Taco Co.

Check further details check out the event page on Facebook.