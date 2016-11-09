Dream Team and Latino Leadership join forces for Thanksgiving Canned Food Drive

The Ethnic Studies Department and associated clubs have been sponsoring a canned food drive for the past 15 to 20 years to help feed Fullerton College students and their families.

Adela Lopez, now retired Ethnic Studies professor, began the program as a community wide outreach, however donations are now only given to students.

Andres Martinez, leader with the Dream Team, a club on campus that helps to provide students with resources to reach the “American Dream”, said the program was created to “support the students.”

Dream Team and Latino Leadership are currently looking for donations of any nonperishable food items, gift cards to grocery stores and volunteers to go shopping to fill donations boxes.

On campus, there are two places where donations can be left. The Cadena Cultural & Transfer Center is the main donation drop off location, as well as the food bank located by the pool, which takes donations all year long for students.

The food drive is being held from Nov. 1 to Nov. 22.

Volunteers are needed to package donation on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. and Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. in the parking lot next to the 1000 Bldg.

Contact Gerald Padilla, Chair of the Ethnic Studies Department, at gpadilla@fullcoll.edu for more information.

0 Shares









