Eighth Annual Women’s Forum is nearing

In the wake of the MeToo and the Time’s Up movements, this year’s annual Women’s Forum, hosted by the Fullerton College Cadena Cultural Center, is expected to be a significant event. This is a time to challenge the social structure that perpetuates a feeling of “entitlement” in some people to sexually harass others.

The forum will take place on Thursday, Mar. 8, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Room 224. This year the discussion topic will focus on sexual harassment, gender-based violence and sexism.

“We’ve got some very salient issues going on,” said Vince White, Cadena Cultural Center Coordinator. “The central discussion is we know that sexual harassment exists, and we are finding women are feeling [empowered] to speak up about that and that’s a good thing.”

This general forum marks the eighth year for the event which is a collaborative effort between Mr. White, Political Science professor Jodi Balma and professor Kelly Nelson-Wright from the Social Science Department.

Ethnic studies faculty member, Dr. Amber Gonzalez, is the keynote speaker. She will speak for 20 to 30 minutes before the students break off into smaller guided discussion groups.

“Our hope is that students are able to participate and get their voice out,” White adds.

The idea is that students are not only able to engage in meaningful conversation and be heard, but perhaps find a mentor among the faculty coordinators.

The event is open to all students and faculty members of Fullerton College as well as the Wilshire Continuing Education students.

“You don’t need to be a woman to go to the women’s forum,” White continued. “Men need to be there. They need to listen.”

