Experience other parts of the world while earning your degree with Fullerton College’s Study Abroad program

Daniel Guerrero Posted On November 2, 2017
London, Madrid, Florence and Kyoto. These are just a few of the cities where Fullerton College students can study for a semester through Fullerton College’s study abroad program.

FC’s study abroad program gives students the opportunity to earn transferable credits while attending classes in another country for a semester. The immersive semester long program gives students the opportunity to experience other parts of the world while still working towards their degrees.

“When you get some distance from wherever you are from, you get some perspective,” said program coordinator Doug Eisner.

As the program coordinator, Eisner encourages students to take advantage of the opportunity to study abroad and see how other parts of the world differ from their own.

Study abroad flyer

The study abroad destination for Summer 2018 is Madrid, Spain. Photo credit: Daniel Guerrero

“Even a place like London that speaks the same language makes you realize that even though your life is set up in one way, there are other ways to go about daily routines,” stated Eisner.

During the summer of 2017, nursing major Joanna Bruno studied abroad in London, something at first she thought she wouldn’t do.

After taking a look at the opportunities presented, Bruno realized that the time was right and that she should take advantage.

“If I didn’t go, I would have always wondered what would have happened if I went,” said Bruno.

Spending the summer in London was something Bruno does not regret. She went into the trip not knowing what to expect and not knowing any classmates, and now she says she’d happily do it all over again.

Study Abroad Student Joanna Bruno

Joanna Bruno visiting London's famous Big Ben clock tower.

“I really didn’t know quite what to expect, and that was part of what was exciting about it,” added Bruno.

Students interested in studying abroad can find out more information by emailing Eisner or Erika Sater at deisner@fullcoll.edu and esater@fullcoll.edu, stop by the Study Abroad Office in Room 823 or visit their website.

1 Comment

Gary Graves
November 21, 2017 at 11:15 am
Reply

Another great trip planned is BARCELONA in FALL 2018!!! Check out the digital brochure at:
http://www.fc2barcelona.com


