Faith, family and fun comes together at Yorba Linda Oktoberfest!

St. Martins de Porres Oktoberfest Festival will host attractions including spinning rides, pendulums, a Ferris wheel and a drop tower that for kids and adults alike.

At nighttime, the rides will be fully lit up, attendants and observers can enjoy the amusement of the visual spectacle of the rides’ vibrant, flashing lights.

Oktoberfest will provide diverse flavors from around the world. International food booths including Mexican, Filipino, and German will be available, plus a full beer garden for those 21 and over.

Performing on Friday night is The Answer (to Rock & Roll), a classic rock band based in California. Saturday night will feature, Wildfire, a group known for playing a range of genres from pop and jazz standards to the newest top 40 hits. Closing out the festival weekend is Flashpants, an energetic ‘80s party dance cover band.

Don and Debbi Purpurra, St. Martin’s Oktoberfest chairs, expect to admit about 30,000-35,000 people along with thousands of volunteers to help make this festival one to remember.

“We really wanted to focus on the community, the socializing of friends and family,” Don Purpurra said, “not only does the festival fundraise for our outreach programs, it is an opportunity to showcase the community.”

The festival is still in need and it’s website is accepting volunteers to aid in the festivities.

Also visit the St. Martin de Porres Oktoberfest Facebook page for updates and additional information.