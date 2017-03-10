FC does its part to help save lives at A.S. Blood Donor Days

Fullerton College students came out and did their part to help save lives at the Associated Students Blood Donor Days blood drive from Wednesday March 8 to Thursday March 9.

A.S. hosts blood drives for the American Red Cross two to three times a semester, and has been doing so for over ten years. They receive annual awards from the ARC for their participation and support of the Community Volunteer Blood program.

Over 50 people had made donations before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to Aldwin Galang, a Student Senator who volunteered at the event.

“Flu season has lasted longer this year, and we just want to try and help as many people as we can,” Marwin Luminarias, an A.S. administrative assistant said.

Students that participated expressed an interest in helping others, with many of them donating blood in the past.

Adriana Jamie, a nursing major, donated blood for the fourth time.

“We have lots of blood,” Jamie said, “I feel like helping others gives meaning to existing.”

She appreciates how convenient it is to be able to donate while on campus and mentioned that the free snacks and drinks available to donors are also a nice perk.

Jackie Garcia, a child development major, is motivated to donate blood because “it makes a difference for people.”

“They need it more than I do,” she continued.

The month of March is Red Cross Month, which makes it the perfect time to get out and donate.

Every donation contains almost a pint of blood and can help save up to three lives.

For more information about donating blood and to find a donation center near you, visit the American Red Cross website.

