FC Geology Department will celebrate Earth Day with Climate Change Symposium

Lann Nguyen Posted On April 19, 2017
In honor of Earth Day, the Geography Department is hosting several keynote speakers on Wed. April 19 from 11:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Fullerton College in the campus theater.

Keynote speaker Glen MacDonald, UCLA John Muir Chair of Geography and Director of the White Mountain Research Center, will begin the symposium.

A faculty panel consisting of several from Cal State Fullerton’s sociology professor Mohammed Abdel Haq along with FC geology professors Aline Gregorio and Ruben Lopez will be discussing climate change and its effects on attitudes and perceptions, diet, and the refugee crisis respectively.

The faculty panel is slated to last from 1:30-3:00 p.m. followed by a film screening of “Before The Flood” will be from 3:30-5:00 pm.

Fossil Fuels

Keynote speaker and UCLA professor Glenn McDonald is set to attend the Climate Change Symposium on Wed. April 19. Photo credit: Pexels

FC students, faculty and staff can find this opportunity to ask any questions about the specifics of climate change since the speakers all come from different specialties.

If you have any questions regarding the symposium and its activities, please contact Aline Gregorio at agregorio@fullcoll.edu.

