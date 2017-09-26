FC set to host annual Psychology Day

The Fullerton College Psychology department will host its annual “Psychology Day” event on Friday, Sep. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m in room 224.

Students can look forward to hearing from two special guest speakers, a faculty panel, an alumni panel and a student research poster session.

The special guest speakers include former psychology professor, Robert Byde, Ph.D., and Pasadena City College psychology professor Jennifer Fiebig, Ph.D.

“I think we are all very excited about all the events and especially to hear what our beloved Dr. Byde has to say to our current students,” said FC psychology professor Tracy Guild.

Byde will come out of retirement to present “Getting Where You Want to Go: Taking the Path Less Traveled.” Meanwhile, Fiebig is set to share “Heroic Imagination: Taking Effective Action in Challenging Situations.”

The faculty panel topic, “Microaggressions and Their Impact,” will be discussed by all full time professors listed on the program with exception of Callista Lee.

Microaggressions are the unintentional statements or actions that are often indirect or subtle that can hurt others because of their group membership.

Participants will be provided with lunch and snacks along with the chance to learn information about internships and volunteer opportunities, careers in psychology, the FC Psychology Club and research completed by peers.

Advanced registration is required and priced at $10 if paid by Friday, Sep. 22. or $15 after. To register, see any psychology instructor. If the cost is a concern please contact any psychology instructor for alternative options.

Prices have dropped compared to last year’s Psychology Day with a $5 reduction in advanced registration and $3 after.

