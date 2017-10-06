FC students give their opinions on feminism

Fullerton college students were asked about their thoughts on feminism.

Feminism has been an ongoing hot topic for several years and everyone has a different interpretation of the movement.

Music major Shea Sullivan explained that some people think feminism is about women being more powerful than men, when in reality the feminist movement is all about equality. Meaning women are in full control of their bodies, for instance, being able to make their own reproductive health choices. As well as having basic human rights on an equal level as men.

For education administration major Xigmena Barrios, feminism should be treated as the relevant topic that it is, and it is especially important for females to feel that it is a part of them.

Political Science major Agusto Gonzalez believes the U.S. has taken a large step in the past for women but in his opinion, the U.S. is currently falling behind compared to some other countries, like Japan. Gonzalez feels like the U.S. can do a better job at keeping up for the sake of women and the country.

For dental hygiene major Zacharia Stevens, feminism did its part in the past but admits that he does not know what feminism is really about anymore. Stevens disagrees with the idea of the pink tax, which observes that “female” consumer items like razors are priced higher compared to similar products sold to men simply because they are being marketed to women. His reasoning was that that females pay more because “there is more in their product.”

Clearly, students have varying thoughts and perspectives about feminism and what it means to them, but they all expressed that it has done important things for women.

