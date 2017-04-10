FC students tell their spring break plans

The wait is over as finals are out and spring break is in!

For some students their break will include going to the beach, working all week or returning home.

“I’m not going to be doing much this spring break, pretty much I’ll just be working. Maybe I’ll find some time and go out to Tijuana to party with friends,” Isiah Spencer Lopez said.

“This spring break I’m going to go to the beach, probably also go to some parties and just hang out with friends,” Eric Williams Jr. said.

Some students will spend time with their significant others.

“My plans this spring break is returning home in Oklahoma to see my family, and relax a bit.” Jacob Michaels said.

0 Shares









