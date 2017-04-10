  • - Advertisement -

FC students tell their spring break plans

Jennifer Pinckard Posted On April 10, 2017
0
25 Views
1

The wait is over as finals are out and spring break is in!

For some students their break will include going to the beach, working all week or returning home.

“I’m not going to be doing much this spring break, pretty much I’ll just be working. Maybe I’ll find some time and go out to Tijuana to party with friends,” Isiah Spencer Lopez said.

“This spring break I’m going to go to the beach, probably also go to some parties and just hang out with friends,” Eric Williams Jr. said.

Some students will spend time with their significant others.

“My plans this spring break is returning home in Oklahoma to see my family, and relax a bit.” Jacob Michaels said.

 

Post Views: 25

- Advertisement -


Author

Jennifer Pinckard


You may also like
How will federal budget cuts affect Fullerton?
April 10, 2017
Twenty-third annual Orange Plaza car show
April 10, 2017
FC Night at Angel Stadium 2017: A night to be a part of
April 9, 2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • - Advertisement -

  • Like Us On Facebook


Hornet App

Download our app

Find out what’s going on in Fullerton...
News, event calendar, maps, photos, & much more!

Get it on Google Play