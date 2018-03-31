FC takes a trip to Chinatown

The Cadena Cultural Center invites all students to join on a walking tour of historic L.A. Chinatown and a guided tour of the Chinese American Museum on Apr. 6 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Last year, the tour was held at the Japanese American National Museum and Little Tokyo. This year’s tour will be led by Ethnic Studies Department Chair Gerald Padilla.

“The Cadena Cultural Center has coordinated with the Fullerton College Ethnic Studies Department which has been instrumental in providing students with a rich cultural experience”, stated Vincent White, Coordinator at the Cadena Cultural and Transfer Center.

The museum is housed not only in the oldest, but last surviving structure of Los Angeles’ original Chinatown. The 7,200 square foot Chinese American Museum personifies a traditional link to the past.

The 44-acre park is honored as Los Angeles birthplace and the site of original Chinatown. The site shows the lively development of an immigrant history that began hundreds of years ago when the first major Chinese settlement was documented in Los Angeles.

Aligning with the mission of the Cadena Cultural Center, they hope that students will gain an understanding and appreciation of different cultures.

“We also take into consideration the responses we receive from our student participants on our tour surveys,” White said. “For those students who identify with the culture of any event we host, we hope that they feel a sense of belonging here at Fullerton College.”

Students who are interested in joining the tour must submit a cash deposit of $5.00 to RSVP, which will be refunded upon attending.

For more information on this tour or any upcoming cultural tours, contact the Cadena Cultural Center in Room 212 or call (714) 992-7086.

