FC to hold annual Day of the Dead celebration

Fullerton College is celebrating its annual Día De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead festival, on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. in the quad.

This event is free and open to students, family, friends and members of the Fullerton community.

Día De Los Muertos is a Mexican holiday devoted to the remembrance of the deceased. The departed are honored through beautiful handmade ofendras, vibrantly decorated altars that can be ornamented with photographs, flowers and foods.

This year’s event will feature two DJ’s, Aztec dancers and the Folklorico Dance Group performing traditional routines, and a cultural arrangement of food.

The highlight of the celebration are the displayed ofendras, many designed by Professor Gerald Padilla’s ethnic studies students.

Various student clubs and community organizations also build elaborate altars for attendees to enjoy.

“Día De Los Muertos is a celebration of the lives of loved ones who have passed,” said Padilla, “It is a cultural educational experience to celebrate our diverse community.”

Padilla began this Fullerton College tradition more than 20 years ago alongside fellow faculty members and colleagues from the Ethnic Studies Department.

Last year’s elaborate event drew in more than 1,000 attendees. Padilla wishes to attract even more participants this year to celebrate this holiday.

This event is also sponsored by FC Student Equity and supported by Cadena Cultural Center.

For more information about the event, contact coordinators, Gerald Padilla at gpadilla@fullcoll.edu and Amber Gonzalez at agonzalez@fullcoll.edu

Visit the event page on Facebook for more updates.