FC to host ninth annual Latinx Students Forum

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Cadena Cultural Center will host its ninth annual Latinx Student Forum, running from September 15 to October 15.

The forum, themed “First to Go to College, Tu Camino y El Mio,” will be held on September 26 from noon to 2 p.m. in the college center, conference room 224.

“The primary goal for our student forums is to provide students with a venue where they can discuss their educational experiences,” said Cadena Cultural Center coordinator Vincent White.

According to White, the forum will focus on first generation college students and cover tips on how to be successful in college as well as how to overcome obstacles that first generation students are faced with, such as not knowing the ins and outs of the education system.

“It’s about bringing students together to discuss their educational experiences and to form support networks to help each other out,” said White.

This year they will be doing a panel presentation from four members of the Latino faculty and staff who are still to be named.

After the panel presentation, students will have the opportunity to gather in small groups to discuss their experiences on being first generation college students. Students can talk about how it has had an impact on them, their experiences, and some of the obstacles about being first generation college students.

“Our primary audience that we’re working with are student groups and programs that speak to the Latino heritage and culture,” said White.

This forum is supported by FC Puente Program, FC Dream Team, Latina Leadership Network, and MEChA. Everyone is encouraged to attend this event, not just Latino students.

