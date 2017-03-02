FC’s ethnic studies presents “Ladies First” hip-hop event on March 8.

Fullerton College’s Ethnic Studies Department will be throwing the “Ladies First” hip hop event on the quad on March 8 at 7 p.m.

The event was curated by Arnetta Smith, also known as DJ D-Selector, who will be spinning records in between performances by hip-hop artists Nat the Lioness, ZZAY and Neb Luv. The event is free and open to all, and will also feature local vendors.

Smith, who teaches ethnic studies on campus, was inspired to throw this event in honor of International Women’s Day (with women spelled ‘womyn’ on the flyer to eliminate the ‘men’ portion of the word).

“Fullerton College Ethnic Studies Department is participating in the global celebration of women,” Smith said. “March 8 is International Women’s Day and March is Women Month. The department wanted to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of all women.”

Despite being a hip hop artist, Smith had more reason to focus the event around hip hop other than her own self-interest in the culture.

“Historically, marginalized communities have used various forms of storytelling to express themselves, their experiences and their love for their community and culture,” Smith added. “Hip Hop is a global language that allows connection between cultures and peoples.”

Make sure to head to the Fullerton College quad on March 8 to enjoy the music in solidarity with “womyn” to honor International Women’s Day and Women’s month.

